India captain Suryakumar Yadav got emotional as he reshared a throwback picture of himself after leading his team to the T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India hammered New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to become the first team to retain the Men's T20 World Cup title, the first to win three crowns in the tournament, and the first side to lift the trophy at home. Taking to X after the victory, Suryakumar reposted a 12-year-old picture of himself, highlighting the struggles in his journey to the top.

"Friend's petrol pump inauguration... Very happy for him," the caption of Suryakumar's old picture read.

He also shared a picture of himself posing with the T20 World Cup trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a caption saying, "So happy for this guy today.

So happy for this guy today https://t.co/EBjgkFqwWQ pic.twitter.com/SPSfoISWMZ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 8, 2026

Speaking after the match, Suryakumar credited the famous catch of South African batsman David Miller in the 2024 T20 World Cup for changing his fortunes.

The veteran batter grabbed a match-winning catch in the final against the Proteas in Barbados. It was a stunning boundary-rope grab to dismiss Miller in the final over, which proved to be the last hurdle in India's way to win the tournament.

Running from long-off, he caught the ball, threw it up as his momentum carried him over the boundary, and stepped back in to complete.

"It has been a great journey. Criticism is a part of life. You can't run away from it. Because if you do good, people will say good, if you don't do good, people won't say good. It's a simple thing; you need to understand this. And this is a part of a sportsman's life. But the journey of 23, then we went to 2024, we won there in Barbados. That catch changed my life completely. Because that was a moment of the tournament. And then after that, when I started leading this amazing team, it was a very special feeling because I knew that we were going to play the World Cup in India after two years. And no team has ever won in India. And when you play the T20 World Cup or any tournament in India, there is a different vibe, a different excitement," he said.