Windies Sweat It Out In Training Session Ahead Of First Test Against India

The Windies cricket team on Tuesday underwent their first practice session ahead of their first of two-match Test series against India. Led by all-rounder Jason Holder, the Windies will begin their campaign against India in the first Test, starting from October 4. Following that, the away side are slated to play five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) on the Indian soil. The Cricket West Indies on Tuesday posted pictures of their team's first practice session.

"The team held its first practice session at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, ahead of the start of the 1st Test on Thursday October 4th from 9:30am IST. #WindiesCricket #ItsOurGame," Windies Cricket tweeted.

The Windies had earlier played a two-day practice match at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara against the Board Presidents XI, which ended in a draw.

For the Windies, middle-order batsman Sunil Ambris (114) notched up a brilliant century in the first innings while Kraigg Brathwaite (54) and Shane Dowrich (65) scored a half-century each.

In the bowling department, spinner Devendra Bishoo had scalped three wickets for the Windies while Shannon Gabriel scalped two wickets.

Meanwhile, for the home side Mayank Agarwal, who earned his maiden call-up in the India Test side scored a magnificent 90 runs on top of the order for the Board Presidents XI.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Windies: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph