 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Former Windies Pacer Gives Harsh Rebuttal To Harbhajan Singh For Tweet On Caribbean Outfit

Updated: 08 October 2018 20:57 IST

Harbhajan Singh's tweet, questioning the quality of the present Windies team didn't go down too well with the former West Indian fast bowler.

Former Windies Pacer Gives Harsh Rebuttal To Harbhajan Singh For Tweet On Caribbean Outfit
Harbhajan Singh was taken to task for his comments on the performance of the Windies team. © AFP

Former West Indian pacer Tino Best has not taken too kindly to comments made by Harbhajan Singh regarding the current Windies team that is on tour to India. The Windies were outplayed and outclassed by India in the opening Test in a lopsided contest at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. India won the match inside three days, registering their biggest innings win in Test cricket. During the match, Harbhajan questioned the quality of the Windies team and saying that the visitors were not even good enough to compete against the elite teams in Ranji Trophy.

Tino Best was not too impressed with the Harbhajan's tweet and hit back at the Indian off-spinner. The West Indian took a pot shot at India's performance during the Test series in England, where they lost the five-match series 1-4.

Not just the West Indian cricketer, some Indian fans too were left outraged by Harbhajan's comments.

However, the Windies team did little to prove Harbhajan wrong, putting in a meek performance at Rajkot.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India's biggest-ever Test triumph as they thrashed the Windies by an innings and 272 runs.

The tourists were dismissed for 196 -- in their second innings -- early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 0-1. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India's 649 for nine declared.

The win at Rajkot helped the world's top Test side surpass their previous biggest win against Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs during the minnows' debut five-day game in June.

The Windies will have a chance to reclaim some of their lost pride when they face India in the second Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, starting October 12.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Tino Best India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh had questioned the quality of Windies team in his tweet
  • Tino Best lashed out at Harbhajan for his comments
  • The Windies lost by an innings and 272 runs in the 1st Test
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh Makes A Revelation About The Current Windies Team
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh Makes A Revelation About The Current Windies Team
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh's Tweet On The Windies Draws Ire From Fans
Asia Cup 2018: This Pakistan Team Can
Asia Cup 2018: This Pakistan Team Can't Compete With India, Says Harbhajan Singh
Watch: Inspired By Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh Gets David Llyod To Do Bhangra In Commentary Box
Watch: Inspired By Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh Gets David Llyod To Do Bhangra In Commentary Box
Asia Cup 2018: Harbhajan Singh Slams Indian Selectors, Says "Different Rules For Different People"
Asia Cup 2018: Harbhajan Singh Slams Indian Selectors, Says "Different Rules For Different People"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.