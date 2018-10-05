 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh's Tweet On The Windies Draws Ire From Fans

Updated: 05 October 2018 17:54 IST

India were in a commanding position with the West Indies struggling to deal with the home side.

India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh
Mohammed Shami finished Day 2 of the first Test with figures of 2/11. © Twitter

India are looking in fine touch in the ongoing two-match Test series against the Windies. India posted a mammoth first innings total of 649/9 to virtually put the visitors out of contention of the first Test. To make matters worse, the opposition could not handle the heat of the Indian bowlers as they ended Day 2 of the first Test with a first innings total of 94/6. The Windies batsmen did not look in place and fell one after another as the hosts took the wind of their sails. Commenting on the dismal performance of the Windies, India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and expressed his opinion on their below-par performance.

However, fans weren't impressed by Harbhajan's tweet and slammed the Indian cricketer.

India, who resumed their innings on 364/4, ravaged a listless Windies side as Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja hit fine centuries to pile up runs against the tourists. The hosts registered 649/9 in their first innings before the Windies lost six wickets when stumps were drawn for the day, trailing India by 555 runs.

It was a maiden Test ton for Jadeja, who had to wait for almost six years to reach the coveted three-figure mark in the longest format of the game.

Mohammed Shami bowled a fiery opening spell of four overs, conceding just five runs and removing both Windies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell to give India an early advantage.

The Windies never gained momentum in their first innings as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

With their regular captain Jason Holder and pacer Kemar Roach out of the first Test it will be a tough job for the visitors to match the firepower of a dominant Indian side.

Comments
India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja Cricket India vs West Indies 2018
Advertisement

