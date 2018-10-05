India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja Scores Maiden Test Century In Rajkot

Ravindra Jadeja slammed his maiden Test century a gainst the Windies on Day Two of the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The all-rounder reached the three-figure mark off 132 deliveries, smashing five boundaries and five sixes. Soon after, Indian captain Virat Kohli, who scored his 24th Test ton earlier today, declared the Indian innings at 649/9. Before this, Jadeja has nine Test half-centuries to his name.

Things turned jittery for India when Jadeja was on 99, as on-strike Indian fast-bowler Mohammad Shami seemed to wilt under the pressure of West Indian Devendra Bishoo, whose deliveries almost spun square.

But later Jadeja drove a Kraigg Brathwaite ball towards mid-off to reach his first-ever century in the longer format of the game.

With that, Jadeja also became India's third centurion of the match, with Prithvi Shaw (134) scoring his first Test ton on debut and skipper Virat Kohli (139) making the West Indian attack look more than just ordinary.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also looked good for a century but fell to a rash shot after scoring 92 runs.