India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Cricketers Praise "Special" Virat Kohli For Incredible Feat

Updated: 27 October 2018 23:11 IST

In last 15 completed ODI innings, Kohli has scored 1348 runs, recorded seven centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 122.55.

Virat Kohli scored 107 off 119 balls in the second ODI against the Windies in Pune. © PTI

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first Indian player to score three consecutive centuries in One-day Internationals (ODIs). Virat Kohli achieved this feat during the third ODI against the Windies at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The right-handed batsman reached the coveted three-figure mark off 110 balls in 37.1 overs at a strike rate of 90.91. This was Kohli's fifth hundred in his last six ODIs in India. Cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate Kohli on achieving this feat. While cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar dubbed Kohli as "special", Harbhajan Singh was all praises for the 29-year-old.

 

Other than Virat Kohli, only three other batsmen have scored three consecutive hundreds in a bilateral series - Pakistan's Zaheer Abbas (against India), Quinton de Kock of South Africa (against India) and Babar Azam of Pakistan (against the West Indies).

On the match front, Windies displayed a spirited performance to beat the hosts by 43 runs, drawing the five-match ODI series 1-1. Kohli fought a lone battle as he kept losing partners.

Eventually, Kohli departed for 107 off 119 balls, allowing the Windies to edge closer to a victory.

This is the first time in India that Kohli has scored a century in a losing cause. Apart from this, Kohli has two centuries in a losing cause, one against New Zealand in 2014 and the other one against Australia in 2016.

Ashley Nurse, adjudged man of the match, ended with figures of 2/43.

The fourth ODI will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on October 29.

Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score .
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored 1348 runs in last 15 completed ODI innings
  • Virat Kohli scored 107 off 119 balls in second ODI against the Windies
  • Sachin Tendulkar dubbed Virat Kohli as "special"
