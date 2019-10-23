Rohit Sharma scored three centuries, including a double hundred in the third Test in Ranchi, which helped him climb 12 places to finish 10th in the ICC Test Player Rankings.

Before the start of the series, Rohit was sitting on 44th spot and gained 34 places during the three matches to enter the top 10. Rohit heroics in the series also earned him the Player of the Series trophy.

Rohit has been a consistent performer in the limited-overs formats for many years and currently occupies the second spot in ODI rankings, while joint-seventh in the T20Is rankings.

Virat Kohli has attained the top spot in all three rankings in the past and is currently inside top 10 rankings across formats as well. Currently, Kohli is on first and second spot in ODIs and Tests respectively, while holds the 10th place in T20Is.

Former India opener Gambhir has attained the top spot in Tests and T20Is while eighth in ODIs.

India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 216 runs with the help of a century attained his career-high fifth position in Test rankings, achieved earlier in November 2016.

Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, who led the India's pace attack in Ranchi Test, also reaped rewards as they achieved their career-best rating points. Shami is on 751 points and only one place below his career-best ranking of 14th achieved in March 2018, while Yadav is on 624 points, three below his best of 21st in July 2016.

With Rohit's new entry, India now have four batsmen in the top 10 in Test rankings. With Mayank Agarwal in 18th position, India have finished the series with five batsmen in the top 20.