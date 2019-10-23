 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Achieves Remarkable Feat In First Series As Test Opener Against South Africa

Updated: 23 October 2019 13:23 IST

Rohit Sharma went past Jacques Kallis to become the first cricketer to score more than 500 runs in a bilateral series between India and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma scored 529 runs in the three-match Test series against South Africa. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who scored 529 runs in the recently concluded series against South Africa, became the first batsman to score more than 500 runs in a bilateral series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma scored three centuries in four innings against South Africa and was adjudged player of the series for his heroics with the bat. Rohit Sharma went past Jacques Kallis, who had scored 498 runs back in 2011. In his first outing as an opener in the longest format of the game, Rohit scored hundreds in each innings to help India register a comfortable 203-run victory over South Africa in Vizag.

The 32-year-old failed to put a big score on the board in the second Test as he was dismissed for 12 by Kagiso Rabada in Pune.

In the third and final Test in Ranchi, Rohit managed to survive the new ball burst from South Africa's fast bowlers and went onto score his maiden Test double hundred.

With the double century, Rohit Sharma joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the list of players who have scored a double hundred in both Tests and One-day Internationals.

In the series, Rohit smashed 19 maximums against South Africa as he went past Shimron Hetmyer to become the player with the maximum number of sixes in a Test series. The West Indies batsman had hit 15 maximums against Bangladesh.

India, after winning the Ranchi Test, extended their lead at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table. India are on top of the points table with 240 points after five wins.

India's next international assignment will begin with a three-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, starting on November 3.

