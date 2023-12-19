South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, the bowlers have done their job and it is now up to the batters of South Africa to chase down a fairly low total and get back to square one. However, the Indian pacers will be fired up from their display in the last game and this could turn out to be a real humdinger of a game. Join us in a bit for the run chase.
Nandre Burger, the star with the ball for South Africa walks in for a chat. He says that it was a good day as the ball was moving around well and his target was to adjust and use the conditions well. He says that the first wicket was a good one and the rest kept coming after that. Ends by saying that he is confident and ready for the challenges to come.
South Africa needed a big performance after that thumping in the previous game and their pacers certainly stepped up to the fore. It was the lethal pacer Nandre Burger who hit his stride from the get-go and picked up the early wicket. He then came back after a bit of a breather and picked up another wicket after which the other two pacers, Lizaad Williams and Beuran Hendricks also got into the act. They managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals after facing a bit of resistance and got into the middle and lower middle order. Burger ended up with three wickets as Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram too picked up vital wickets to keep India down to an under-par total.
An engrossing first innings comes to an end here at St. George's Park and at the halfway mark, South Africa will certainly be the happier of the two sides as they have restricted India to just 211 runs. After being put into bat, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for another low score after which Sai Sudharsan and Tilak Varma steadied the ship for the team and stayed on till the end of the first Powerplay. However, their stand was broken and India had to rebuild again. Sai kept on impressing as he put on a 68-run stand, this time with skipper KL Rahul, and notched up back-to-back half-centuries in his first two ODIs. He fell on 62 though and then Sanju Samson let go of another big opportunity getting chopped on, leaving Rahul stranded at one end. The skipper did notch up a fifty himself and Rinku Singh, the debutant started off well but both of them fell and that left a huge door open for the opposition. It was the pace trio of India that got away a few crucial boundaries and took their side over the 200-run mark.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! India bundles up on 211! A well-attempted yorker, attacking the middle stump. Avesh Khan clears the front foot and smashes it straight towards mid off. He calls for a quick single. Wiaan Mulder who is stationed at mid off picks it up and throws the ball in a blink and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Avesh Khan is well outside the crease and India lose their final wicket.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Beuran Hendricks bangs it hard on the surface, the ball nips away from the off-stump line, Avesh Khan swings the bat harder and gets no contact on that one. The ball carries well back to the keeper.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length hard on the stumps. Mukesh Kumar stays back at the crease and blocks the ball off to end the over.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball at the batter and Mukesh Kumar ducks and lets the ball go through.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length hard at the stumps. Mukesh Kumar stays on the crease and taps the ball away to covers.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and working in India's favour. The ball races away to the third-man boundary for 4 valuable runs for team India. Pitched-up delivery outside the off stump line and Mukesh Kumar looks to heave it straight in the end and gets a thick outside edge to the ball, taking it to the third man fence.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside the off stump. Mukesh Kumar thumps it straight to covers for no runs.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, a bit too high and Mukesh ducks under. But No ball said by the umpire for overstepping this time. Free hit coming up.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too short, at the batter but too high to be a legal delivery. Wide called.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the good length on the off stump. Avesh Khan taps the ball to long on and runs a single.
