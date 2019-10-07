Rohit Sharma's performance as a Test opener garnered praise from former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who went on to compare him with former India opener Virender Sehwag. Limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma stamped his authority on the opening slot in the longest format as well with the help of successive centuries in both the innings of the first Test against South Africa in Vizag. Drawing parallels with Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar spoke on Rohit Sharma's opening knock on his YouTube channel, saying: "Rohit Sharma has a much better technique than Virender Sehwag. Sehwag just had a will and aggressive mindset to hit shots all across the park."

"He (Rohit Sharma) has got great timing, a variety of shots and elegance. Earlier, he had less passion for Tests as he wanted to be a specialist batsman for all different formats. Now you an see when Rohit put this thought out of his mind, he scored a century," Akhtar added.

Rohit, batting at the top of the order for the first time in his Test career, scored 176 and 127 runs in successive innings of the first Test that concluded on Sunday.

Akhtar said he had realised Rohit's true potential back in 2013 and hence, had given him a special name.

"I had asked Rohit to add a G, for Great, before his name and play with a mindset that he is the best batsman in India," Akhtar said.

India defeated South Africa by 203 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and consolidate their position at the top of the ICC Test Championship points table.