India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Thanks "Coach, Captain" After Batting Heroics In Vizag

Updated: 06 October 2019 16:16 IST

Rohit Sharma thanked Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for giving him the chance to open the innings in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma displayed a batting masterclass in Vizag against South Africa. © AFP

Rohit Sharma produced exceptional performances in both innings with the bat in Vizag to help India go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series against South Africa on Sunday. Rohit Sharma smashed 176 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a knock of 127 to help India beat South Africa by 203 runs. On Saturday, Rohit Sharma became the only player in Test cricket's history to score centuries in both innings in his first outing as an opener. For his heroics with the bat, Rohit was adjudged player of the match. After receiving the award, Rohit Sharma thanked India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri for giving him the opportunity to play at the top of the order.

"Want to thank the coach and the captain for giving me the opportunity to open the innings. It's a great opportunity for me at the top. Thankful for the chance, considering I've never done that before," Rohit Sharma said during the post-match press conference.

Rohit further added that the decision to bat up the order didn't come as a surprise to him as he was told years ago that he will be opening the innings in red-ball cricket.

"Couple of years ago it was communicated to me that I might open someday. Even in nets, I used to practice with the new ball. I wouldn't say it was a surprise," Rohit added.

The 32-year-old also added that mixing caution with aggression has been his "mantra for success."

"Everything depends on the situation you're batting in. It's my game to mix caution with aggression, that's been my mantra," Rohit concluded.

With the win, India have extended their lead at the top of the points table in ICC World Test Championship. India are at first place with 160 points while New Zealand and Sri Lanka are in second and third place with 60 points each.

The next Test match will be played in Pune, starting on Thursday.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored two centuries in Vizag Test against South Africa
  • Rohit thanked Virat and Shastri for a chance at the top of the order
  • India beat South Africa by 203 runs to go 1-0 up in Test series
