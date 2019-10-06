 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Praises "Outstanding" Rohit Sharma After Vizag Test Win

Updated: 06 October 2019 16:01 IST

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma scored two centuries in the Vizag Test as India romped to a 203-run win on Sunday.

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli showed his faith in Rohit Sharma. © AFP

Virat Kohli showed his faith in Rohit Sharma to open the innings for India and he delivered by scoring two centuries in Vizag. India romped to a 203-run win in the India vs South Africa first Test to take a 1-0 series lead on Sunday. Rohit Sharma notched up scores of 176 and 127 while opening the captain in Test cricket for the first time. India captain Virat Kohli was all praise for Rohit Sharma, calling his batting display "outstanding". Virat Kohli also said Rohit Sharma's opening partner Mayank Agarwal, who scored a double century in the first innings, was "brilliant" in Vizag.  

"Rohit was outstanding. Mayank brilliant," Kohli said during the post-match interview.  

Spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowled exceptionally in tandem by sharing 14 wickets between them. Kohli spoke highy of the two spinners and said, everyone "lived up to their strengths".

"Jaddu and Ash again, really good. Pitch was flat, they got a few boundaries away. Always knew it was going to be a second innings pitch," Kohli said.  

"Shami has been a strike bowler in the second innings. All the guys lived up to their strengths. Batting heroes were obvious. But bowlers had it tougher in this game," he added.

India began their home Test leg in World Test Championship with a win. They have maintained a 100 per cent record in the World Test Championship having whitewashed the West Indies away in the series preceding this one.

The final two Tests between India and South Africa will be played in Pune and Ranchi respectively.

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored two centuries in the Vizag Test
  • India romped to a 203-run win on Sunday
  • Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowled exceptionally
