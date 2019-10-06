 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: Indian Spinners Look To Build On Rohit Sharma Heroics

Updated:06 October 2019 08:53 IST

1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be key for India after Rohit Sharma's second century of the match left South Africa with a daunting target

IND Vs SA LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball in the first innings for India

India are nine wickets away from winning the first match in the Test series against South Africa while Faf du Plessis's men have a daunting task ahead, needing 384 runs to win on the final day. Rohit Sharma scored his second century of the match on Day 4 while Cheteshwar Pujara made 81 as India looked to extend their first innings lead and set a difficult target for South Africa. India captain Virat Kohli eventually declared on 323, leaving South Africa to chase 395. Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up his 200th Test wicket in the first innings, struck for India late on Day 4 as he dismissed Dean Elgar. Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn held on for South Africa and will look to keep the spinners at bay on the last day of the Test match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Highlights Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 4, Straight from  Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

