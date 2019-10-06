India are nine wickets away from winning the first match in the Test series against South Africa while Faf du Plessis's men have a daunting task ahead, needing 384 runs to win on the final day. Rohit Sharma scored his second century of the match on Day 4 while Cheteshwar Pujara made 81 as India looked to extend their first innings lead and set a difficult target for South Africa. India captain Virat Kohli eventually declared on 323, leaving South Africa to chase 395. Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up his 200th Test wicket in the first innings, struck for India late on Day 4 as he dismissed Dean Elgar. Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn held on for South Africa and will look to keep the spinners at bay on the last day of the Test match. (LIVE SCORECARD)