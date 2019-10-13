 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Gautam Gambhir Rates Virat Kohli As Better Test Captain Than Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni

Updated: 13 October 2019 19:56 IST

Gautam Gambhir lauded Virat Kohli's captaincy and explained what sets him apart from his predecessors.

Virat Kohli led India to an innings and 137-run win in the second Test against South Africa. © AFP

Virat Kohli led India to an innings and 137-run win in the second Test against South Africa in Pune on Sunday. South Africa were dismissed for 189 after following-on, as the hosts sealed the three-match series, their record 11th-straight Test series win at home. Virat Kohli set up the win with his unbeaten 254, a record seventh double-century, in India's 601/5 declared, earning accolades from experts and fans. After the win, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir lauded Kohli's captaincy and explained what sets him apart from his predecessors.

"If you are scared of losing, you will never win and probably that's the biggest plus he has, he isn't scared of losing," Gambhir said on the post-match show.

Gambhir added that he rates Kohli as a better captain than Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and even MS Dhoni, as under his leadership India started winning overseas Tests as well.

"We talk about Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni, but what Virat has created, India has started winning overseas as well," Gambhir added.

"He's taken that risk, which a lot of other captains have not been able to take. The others always wanted an extra batter so that he they don't lose the test match. Whereas, Virat is the only captain who has gone abroad and played with five bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being an all-rounder," Gambhir said.

Kohli, who became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia, said that his team has "hunger" to keep improving. 

"We are lucky to have the group of players we have in the last three-four years. It's amazing to see that hunger and passion for all the guys to keep improving," man of the match Kohli said after the win.

As far as the Test Championship is concerned, India consolidated their position at the top of the table with 200 points after 4 wins.

