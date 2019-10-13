Virat Kohli was a major contributor as India completely outplayed South Africa to win the second Test by an innings and 137 runs in Pune on Sunday. In the process, India also clinched the 3-Test series with a match to spare. Moreover, it was India's record 11th Test series victory on home soil, beating the Australia's 10 on the trot. Ecstatic after the massive win, Virat Kohli, who won the man of the match award for his career-best score of 254 not out, said that every win is important as far as the ICC World Test Championship is concerned and his team will not take it lightly in the final Test that begins in Ranchi on October 19.

"It's been nice and looking at the larger picture - the Test Championship, every game has even more value. We are not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test. We are looking for a result and hopefully make it 3-0. No-one's going to relax at any stage, that is a guarantee," Kohli said.

Kohli then pointed out that the responsibility of leading the team motivates him to become a better player.

The Indian captain overtook Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs and also went past Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag by scoring a record 7th Test double hundred, the highest by an Indian.

"The mindset is always to help the team and in that process, the big scores come. I think the moment you start thinking about the team, all the pressure goes away. I am at a stage at my career where I am happy to play for my team. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only goal. It's been a natural progress to have a calm mindset over the years," Kohli added.

As far as the Test Championship is concerned, India consolidated their position at the top of the table with 200 points after 4 wins.