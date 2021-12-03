The cricketing fraternity reacted to the LBW decision against India captain Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli, on Friday, was given out LBW by the on-field umpire followed which the right-hander immediately sent it upstairs thinking that he had an inside edge before the ball hit his pads. After taking a lot of time, the third umpire concluded that there was no conclusive evidence to suggest that the ball had hit the bat first. Ball tracking showed three reds, which meant Kohli had to take the long walk back for a duck but not before he had had a word with the on-field umpires. The India captain was even seen hitting the boundary cushions before leaving the field.

It all transpired in the last ball of the 30th over of the Indian innings when left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel got one to go straight through with the arm. Kohli tried to play it with his bat and pad close together but the events were so close that the New Zealand players went up in a huge appeal. Umpire Anil Chaudhary raised his finger. Kohli, pretty certain that he had an inside edge, reviewed it.

Third umpire Virender Sharma took his time and after several replays he came to the conclusion that he didn't have enough evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's call. "Ball and bat and pad appears to be together. I don't have any conclusive evidence to overturn that," he said.

The on-field umpire was asked to stay with his decision much to the disappointment of Kohli and the Indian fans.

Here is how the world reacted to Kohli's dismissal

"#Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from 'VIRAT'LBW verdict," tweeted former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel.

#Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT'LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvInd — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 3, 2021

"Inconclusive evidence shouldn't mask the quality of the decision...or the lack of it," said former India opener Aakash Chopra. "You lose the batter. And also, the review. Double whammy," he wrote in another tweet.

You lose the batter. And also, the review. Double whammy. https://t.co/6VunxNNyRN — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2021

"That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ," tweeted former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

"Yes, bad decision is part of the game but this one against #Kohli is a Virat blow for Team India," tweeted former India pacer RP Singh.

Yes, bad decision is part of the game but this one against #Kohli is a Virat blow for Team India. #ViratKohli #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/horCCS3L0H — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 3, 2021

Kohli is making a comeback to the side after missing the first Test in Kanpur. His dismissal meant New Zealand made a strong comeback in the match after the 80-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal.

Promoted

Patel dismissed Gill, Pujara and Kohli in quick succession in second session.

Earlier, India opted to bat first after a wet outfield delayed the start of play by two and a half hours.

