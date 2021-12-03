Team India skipper Virat Kohli returned to India's line-up for the ongoing second Test against New Zealandat the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the toss and elected to bat against the Kiwis, with the team making three changes -- Kohli in for Ajinkya Rahane, Jayant Yadav in for Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj replacing Ishant Sharma -- to the side which drew the first Test in Kanpur. Rahane, Ishant and Jadeja are all out with injuries. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal gave India fine start as the pair added 80 runs for the first wicket.

India seemed to have built some momentum on Day one before Ajaz Patel, who was born in Mumbai, struck thrice in quick succession, dismissing Gill (44), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Kohli (0).

However, it was Kohli's LBW dismissal which raised a few eyebrows. The umpire raised his finger after a strong appeal by the Kiwis. The Indian skipper was quick to challenge the decision.

Though the replay showed that there was a big inside edge almost at the same time as the ball made contact with the pad, the TV umpire did not find any conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. Hence, as per the process, the on-field umpire had to stay with his original decision.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who was commentating on the game, explained the reason why the Indian skipper was adjudged LBW for a duck.

"The TV umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn the decision of the on-field umpire. There was no conclusive evidence that the ball hit the pad first. So, I think the process was followed. The process was right," Doull said while commentating the game on Star Sports.

India were 111 for three at Lunch on Day one with Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer batting on 52* and 7*, respectively.