Indian cricket team's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gathered 43 rating points as he reached a total of 883 to be ranked 25 points behind top-placed bowler Pat Cummins and 67 points ahead of third-placed Josh Hazelwood in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. Ashwin also moved up one place to take the second place in the list of all-rounders while Ravindra Jadeja slipped to fourth. Opening batter Mayank Agarwal and New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel climbed in the latest rankings after a successful two-match Test series on an individual front. After a mediocre first Test in Kanpur, Mayank registered scores of 150 and 62 runs in both the innings of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mayank's fighting knocks on a turning pitch went a long way in helping India win the second Test and clinch the series 1-0. Mayank went up 30 spots and reached 11th position in the latest weekly update to the men's rankings.

Shubman Gill gained 21 places to be ranked 45th while pacer Mohammad Siraj also moved up to occupy the 41st spot. New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell also enjoyed a rise of 26 places to 78th.

Ajaz, on the other hand, moved up 23 slots to 38th position in the Test bowler's rankings following his memorable 10-wicket haul in an innings in the Mumbai Test.

Ajaz ran through the defences of the entire Indian team as he grabbed all the headlines to become only the third player in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings.

England spinner Jim Laker was the first player to achieve the feat in 1956 as he claimed all 10 wickets in an Ashes Test versus Australia.

India's former captain and head coach, Anil Kumble joined the elite list in 1999 as he bamboozled the Pakistan batting line-up with 10 wickets in Delhi.