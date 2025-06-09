After a forgettable outing in the recently-concluded IPL 2025, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is back in action in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League. Ashwin, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, failed to live up to the expectations of the franchise and the fans as he played nine matches and took only seven wickets and scored just 33 runs. The 38-year-old all-rounder returned home to captain Dindigul Dragons in the 2025 edition of TNPL. However on Sunday, he got engaged in a heated argument with the umpire during a match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

The incident took place in the 5th over after the Dragons were put to bat by Tiruppur captain R Sai Kishore. On the fifth delivery of Kishore's over, Ashwin was trapped as the ball went on to hit his pads and the on-field umpire signalled LBW out.

However, Ashwin was not pleased by the umpire's decision and stated that the ball pitching outside the leg-stump. His words fell on deaf ears as the umpire walked away and Ashwin had to depart for 18.

Ash அண்ணா Not Happy அண்ணாச்சி! 😶‍🌫



தொடர்ந்து காணுங்கள் | TNPL 2025 | iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons | Star Sports தமிழில் pic.twitter.com/Csc2ldnRS3 — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) June 8, 2025

As he made his way back to the dugout, Ashwin vent out his frustration by hitting the bat on his pads.

Tiruppur had a great night with the ball as they bundled out the Dragons for 93. Esakkimuthu A was the star bowler as he took four wickets while M Mathivannan and skipper Sai Kishore took three and two wickets respectively.

Later, Tiruppur chased down the target in just 11,5 overs and earned the crucial two points. Tushar Raheja scored an unbeaten 65 off 39 balls.

This was Tiruppur's first victory of the season as they earlier lost against Chepauk Super Gillies in their opening match. On the other hand, the Dragons claimed a seven-wicket win over Lyca Kovai Kings.

Talking about Ashwin, the all-rounder received severe criticism for his poor show in the IPL 2025. The five-time champions also had a dismal outing in the season as they finished at the bottom points table with four wins in 14 matches.