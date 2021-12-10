India thrashed New Zealand by a record 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0 at home. New Zealand had saved the first Test by the skin of their teeth with debutant Rachin Ravindra putting in a stubborn batting display. But there was no denying Virat Kohli and his team in Mumbai as they steamrolled the visitors to register their 14th consecutive Test series win at home. Following India's win, many current and past cricketers hailed the team for a fine showing in the series, but one New Zealand cricketer's tweet has not gone down too well with fans on Twitter.

Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, who has never played a Test for New Zealand, with his last international appearance coming in a T20I in 2018, seem to downplay India's series triumph.

"Excited for India to beat the @ICC world test champions at home in there own conditions. Congrats," tweeted McClenaghan.

Excited for India to beat the @ICC world test champions at home in there own conditions. Congrats — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) December 7, 2021

The tweet didn't sit well with either New Zealand or Indian fans, with both supporters slamming the left-arm fast bowler in the comments section.

As a @BLACKCAPS fan, I have to say I'm very disappointed in you tweeting something provocative like this



That's not what were are. As skipper Kane Williamson always says: learn to accept defeat with grace and give credit to the opposition where it's due when we've been outplayed — sivy (@Sivy62) December 7, 2021

Every one is lion in there own country

And I think you forget the series Vs Australia in Australia and Vs England in England

You should learn respect saaly — Nasir Sahak7 (@NasirSahak) December 7, 2021

Now a New Zealand man is crying. The world champions can't play in different conditions were as the runners up of WTC play around the globe and defeat teams. We accept that we didn't showcase in NZ what we are capable of but still we go around the world and beat teams. — Mukund Agarwal (@RealMukundA) December 7, 2021

Point:- @ICC World Champions couldn't even score runs in an innings and there was nothing bad in the Pitch.

Point 2 :- If you are forgetting then let me remember you that the WTC final was Played in your favourable Conditions but we didn't excuse that. — RAUSHAN (@rnkp755) December 7, 2021

@Mitch_Savage india have won d series in aus twice and Eng ..but your so called wtc champion hasn't won a series yet in overseas conditions ..enter d final of wtc by beating teams at home and you called india better at home .first check d records then comment .. — dr ankit jain (@drankitjain6) December 7, 2021

@Mitch_Savage As a cricket fan, I feel sorry for you, mate. Your tweets are in poor taste. Please get back to doing what you do way better than this. Eager to see you on the pitch. — Mihir M (@mihirmohan) December 7, 2021

Sad to see such a downfall of a fine cricketer to become a cheap twitter troll. Maybe not getting anymore IPL contracts, neither getting selected in NZ team is leading to this frustration. — (@RishiLogics) December 7, 2021

Why so salty? This does not befit you. As a professional athlete, I'm sure you understand better than everybody else that winning and losing is part of the game. All of us here in India love the Kiwis, please don't ruin the public perception of Kiwis with your tweets. — Praneeth Kashyap (@KashyaPraneeth) December 7, 2021

India had lost to New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final in England but completely outplayed them in the recently-concluded Test series.

While the Indians have been unbeatable at home, they have been just as good away from home. Indian young guns came to the fore in Australia and without their talisman Virat Kohli, beat a full-strength Australian team in their own backyard for a famous Test series triumph Down Under.

India also breached Australia's stronghold -- the Gabba -- with an absolutely stunning back-to-the-wall win, few in world cricket would have predicted.

India then travelled to England and twice got the better of the English before the Test series had to be halted due to Covid cases in the Indian camp.

Virat Kohli's team were leading the Test series 2-1 when the fifth and final Test was postponed. India will have a chance to claim a series win in England when the rescheduled final Test is held in July next year.