India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: After the first Test in Kanpur was ended in a draw, India and New Zealand are set to clash in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India's regular skipper Virat Kohli who had taken a break from the T20I series and the first Test will lead Team India in the final Test starting Friday. Kohli's return has also left the team management in a dilemma to decide on whom to replace to fit the skipper back in the middle-order as Shreyas Iyer smashed a ton on his Test debut in Kanpur. Apart from team selections, weather in Mumbai also remains one of the most talked-about subjects ahead of the start of the game. It has been raining in Mumbai for the last two days and teams were forced to train indoors on Thursday. (IND vs NZ LIVE SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 1)

