India won their 14th consecutive Test series at home after defeating New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India completely outplayed the visiting New Zealanders in Mumbai after the opening Test in Kanpur ended in a draw. While highlighting New Zealand's selection mistake, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also decided to take a dig at the English team.

Jaffer took to Koo to troll England for their recent record in the longest format while playing at home. He also wrote about New Zealand's mistake of dropping veteran pacer Neil Wagner.

"NZ played well but they'll rue not playing Wagner at Kanpur. India were 51-5 with 6 first choice players missing yet managed to break away and almost win. NZ have to consistently win away from home for teams to fear them. Cos everyone wins at home (except England)," wrote Wasim Jaffer on Koo.

India's unbeaten series run at home is the most by any team in Test cricket history, Australia sit at the second spot in that list with 10 consecutive victories.

England lost a Test series to New Zealand at home earlier this year and they are trailing 1-2 against India in five-match Test series that was halted midway in September after positive COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

Promoted

However, England are scheduled to host the last match of the five-match series against India next year in July.

For India, the focus will now shift to their upcoming tour of South Africa where the Virat Kohli-led side is scheduled to play three Tests and as many ODIs.