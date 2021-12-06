Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious posts on social media, on Monday trolled New Zealand's batting, following a massive 372-run defeat to India in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After bowling out New Zealand for a paltry of 62 runs in the first innings, Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav, took four wickets each, helping the hosts to roll over the visitors for 167 in the second innings.

Taking to Koo, Jaffer posted a hilarious meme from a famous video game titled 'Trap Adeventure 2' to troll New Zealand's batting in the second and final Test.

"NZ trying to bat here vs our spin trio," Jaffer captioned the video on Koo.

With the win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and also ended New Zealand's 10-game unbeaten run in the longest format of the game.

India had scored 325 and 276/7 decl with Mayank Agarwal top-scoring in both the innings with scores of 150 and 62, respectively. As a result, he was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his performance with the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, was India's top performer with the ball as the off-spinner ended the match with figures of 8 for 42. He was named 'Man of the Series' for his exploits.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel had hogged the limelight for taking all 10 wickets in India's first innings.

Patel became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings, joining England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble.