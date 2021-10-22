The fifth Test match between England and India, which was earlier called off due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp, will now be played in July 2022, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. The Test match was scheduled to be played in Manchester earlier this year but the ECB has confirmed that the final match of the five-match series will now be played at Edgbaston. The Test match will be a part of India's white ball tour to the UK next year. "The fifth match of the LV= Insurance Test Series between England Men and India Men has been rescheduled and will now take place in July 2022," a statement from the ECB's media release read.

The fifth match of our Men's LV= Insurance Test Series against India has been rescheduled and will now take place in July 2022. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2021

"With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)."

India were leading the five-match series 2-1 before their second physio tested positive for Covid and players refused to take the field. The fifth Test was suspended hours before the toss after India's second physio contracted the virus.

During the fourth Test, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri contracted the virus and bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and team physio Nitin Patel, identified as close contacts of Shastri, were isolated from the rest of the squad.