India vs New Zealand 17 Oct 17 to 07 Nov 17

Rohit Sharma Second Only To Virat Kohli In Completing 1,000 T20I Runs In Winning Cause

Updated: 02 November 2017 12:25 IST

Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning knock of 80 in the 1st T20I vs New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma's knock helped India register their first T20I win over New Zealand. © AFP

India on Wednesday ended their T20 International losing streak against New Zealand after registering a comfortable 53-run victory at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. India had posted 202/3 in their 20 overs while the Kiwis could only manage 149/8 in 20 overs. Pacer Ashish Nehra called time on his cricketing career after he played the last international match on his home ground. Nehra hogged the limelight throughout but the match was also witness to a few record-breaking innings by the Indians especially opener Rohit Sharma.

Sharma became the second Indian batsman to complete 1,000 runs in a winning cause in T20Is -- his tally being 1010 runs at an average of 37.40, including ten fifties, in 41 matches. Skipper Virat Kohli has amassed 1322 runs at an average of 69.57 in 34 matches, including 13 fifties, in matches won by India.

Sharma also scored first fifty against New Zealand and his 12th in T20Is.

His 80 off 55 balls is his third highest score in T20Is -- the highest being 106 off 66 balls against South Africa at Dharamsala on October 2, 2015, followed by his 83 off 55 balls against Bangladesh at Dhaka on February 24, 2016.

Sharma has scored 1472 runs in 66 T20I matches at an average of 31.32 with one century and 12 half-centuries to his name.

India take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India vs New Zealand 2017 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Virat Kohli Ashish Nehra India Cricket
Highlights
  • India beat New Zealand by 53 runs in the first T20I of the 3-match series
  • Shikhar Dhawan (80) and Rohit Sharma (80) top scored for the hosts
  • Ashish Nehra played his last international cricket game against the Kiwis
