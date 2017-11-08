 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Virender Sehwag Has Last Laugh In Twitter 'War' With Ross Taylor

Updated: 08 November 2017 16:30 IST

Sehwag and Taylor's Twitter banter on the sidelines of the India-New Zealand series thoroughly entertained the Indian fans. The Kiwi batsman may not ended up on the winning side in the end, but he did carve out a special place in the hearts of the local fans with his Hindi.

India vs New Zealand: Virender Sehwag Has Last Laugh In Twitter 'War' With Ross Taylor
Virender Sehwag and Ross Taylor's Twitter banter entertained fans through the series. © AFP

India's series win over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series handed Virender Sehwag the perfect chance to have one final go at his friend Ross Taylor. As soon as the Men in Blue registered a 6-run win in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, Sehwag tweeted Taylor. "Dhulaai ke baad silaai, but well played NZ.Never feel very bad losing against NZ because they are such nice guys,but sweet victory for India," he wrote.

Viru's response was to Taylor's tweet from November 5.

The duo has been trading friendly fire on the social micro-blogging site throughout the series.

Sehwag and Taylor's Twitter banter on the sidelines of the India-New Zealand series thoroughly entertained the Indian fans. The Kiwi batsman may not ended up on the winning side in the end, but he did carve out a special place in the hearts of the local fans with his Hindi.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/9) and Yuzvendra Chahal (8 runs in 2 overs) starred with the ball as the batsmen could not catch up with the ever-rising required run-rate. For New Zealand, Colin de Grandhomme was the only saving grace who remained not-out on 17.

Playing spoilsport, the rains reduced the decisive match of the series and first ever International match at Greenfield Stadium to an eight-overs per side affair.

Stroke-making was not easy under the conditions and all the hosts could manage to put on board was 67 for five, featuring only seven boundaries, including three sixes.

However, the Indian pacers and spinners bowled their hearts out in a short but exciting contest. They were well supported by agile fielders.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India New Zealand Virender Sehwag Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor Cricket India vs New Zealand 2017
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sehwag and Taylor traded friendly fire right through the series
  • Sehwag often calls Ross Taylor 'Darji'
  • Taylor took fans by surprise by tweeting Sehwag in Hindi
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Would Never Block Way For Any Youngster, Virender Sehwag Counters VVS Laxman
MS Dhoni Would Never Block Way For Any Youngster, Virender Sehwag Counters VVS Laxman
'MS Dhoni Has To Score From Ball One': Virender Sehwag's Advice To Under Fire Batsman
'MS Dhoni Has To Score From Ball One': Virender Sehwag's Advice To Under Fire Batsman
Virender Sehwag Backs Ross Taylor For Aadhaar Card, UIDAI Has Last Word
Virender Sehwag Backs Ross Taylor For Aadhaar Card, UIDAI Has Last Word
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.