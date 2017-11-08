Ashish Nehra Plans To Do This Post Retirement

Ashish Nehra ended his illustrious 18-year-old career on November 1 in the first Twenty20 game against New Zealand in which the home team won by 53 runs. The 38-year-old played his last match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi, the same venue where he featured in his first match in 1997. Nehraji, as he is fondly called, shared his post-retirement plans with NDTV and said that he will do something related to cricket only. "As of now, I will take it easy. I want to spend time with my family. But again, will do something related to cricket only because that's what I have done in the last 25 years and that's what I know. Either it's coaching or commentary, you will come to know soon," Nehra said in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

Nehra termed the current Indian team as the most dominant and said that the Kohli-led team will also do well overseas. "Virat Kohli is leading by example and to perform well overseas, we need Virat as the Indian captain and I can see this Indian team doing well on foreign tours," Nehra added.

In his long career, Nehra's most iconic moment on the field for India came during the 2003 World Cup against England. The speedster claimed one of his best figures (6/23) and helped India register a comprehensive win.

He was also a member of the victorious Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup, which he termed as one of his greatest achievements.

Nehra, who made his Test debut in 1999 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, played 17 Tests for India and claimed 44 wickets at an average of 42.40.

His limited-overs career was far more impressive than Tests.

Nehra made his ODI debut in 2001 and went on to play 120 ODIs, claiming 157 wickets at an average of 31.72.

In 27 T20Is, Nehra bagged 34 wickets.