Opener Ben Duckett struck a Champions Trophy record score of 165 off 143 balls as England racked up the highest total in the event's history after making 351-8 against Australia on Saturday. The 30-year-old left-hander smashed his highest ODI score, and third century, as England built a commanding total after being sent in to bat on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch in Lahore. Duckett hit 17 four and three sixes to beat the previous best individual score of 145 in the Champions Trophy. New Zealand's Nathan Astle (2004) and Zimbabwean Andy Flower (2002) had shared the record. In their opening Group B encounter, England also surpassed the previous highest innings tally in tournament history of 347-4 by New Zealand against the USA at The Oval in 2004.

Duckett added 158 for the third wicket with Joe Root, who made a measured 68 off 78 balls, to set the platform for a strong total against a weakened Australian attack.

Missing their pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Australia's attack featuring Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis struggled to contain England.

Duckett was finally dismissed by part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne in the 48th over, improving on his previous highest of 107 not out against Ireland at Bristol in 2023.

England adopted the same aggressive style of batting with opener Phil Salt dispatching a boundary and a six in the first over before falling to Dwarshuis in the second for 10.

Dwarshuis also removed Jamie Smith for 15 before the Duckett-Root stand stabilised the innings.

Birthday boy Harry Brook (three), Jos Buttler (23) and Liam Livingstone (14) had brief innings before Jofra Archer delivered some late impetus with an unbeaten 21 off 10 balls.

Dwarshuis was the best Australian bowler with 3-66 while spinners Adam Zampa and Labuschagne took two wickets apiece.

