India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media to pass on a heartfelt message to his elder brother for his birthday, on Wednesday. A day before turning 30, Krunal Pandya had a night to remember, as he made his ODI debut for India, in a 66-run win against England. Krunal, who is also an all-rounder, slammed an unbeaten knock of 58 runs, and also reached his half-century in 26 balls (the fastest by a debutant in ODIs). Krunal was in tears after his whirlwind knock, and broke down during an interview at the innings break. With Krunal's help, India set a target of 318 runs for England. The hosts won the match by 66 runs. Taking to Twitter, Hardik wrote, "We're on this journey together bhai right from the start The highs, the lows, I'm lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday big bro @krunalpandya24".

We're on this journey together bhai right from the start The highs, the lows, I'm lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday big bro @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/FpghfOkwvC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 24, 2021

Krunal also revealed that the knock was dedicated to his father, who passed away in January. Overcome with emotions during the innings break, he found some solace from his younger brother, who gave him a tight hug.

Krunal's knock consisted of seven fours and two sixes, and he also built an unbeaten 112-run partnership with KL Rahul. Even Rahul registered an unbeaten half-century, scoring 62 runs.

Other than his impressive batting display, Krunal also bowled 10 overs, taking a wicket and conceding 59 runs.

Promoted

Even cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to hail Krunal, and also praised the bond between the two brothers. He posted a picture and wrote, "The blurred foreground, a proud background and an even happier man up above watching them. What a fairytale game it was yesterday for @krunalpandya24 but more importantly this picture is a lot about @hardikpandya7 & his love for his brother, the bond they share as a family..."

The blurred foreground, a proud background and an even happier man up above watching them.

What a fairytale game it was yesterday for @krunalpandya24 but more importantly this picture is a lot about @hardikpandya7 & his love for his brother, the bond they share as a family... pic.twitter.com/d0zYVh84JS — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 24, 2021

Another debutant, Prasidh Krishna, received plenty of praise during the first ODI. The bowler took four wickets in 8.1 overs, conceding only 54 runs.

India currently lead 1-0 in the three-match ODI series, and the second ODI will take place on March 26, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.