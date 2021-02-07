Cheteshwar Pujara lost his wicket in an unusual manner during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and England on Sunday. In the 51st over, Pujara got a half-tracker from Dominic Bess and he rocked onto his backfoot and played a pull shot. However, unfortunately for the Indian batter, the ball ricocheted off Ollie Pope, stationed at short leg, and ballooned straight into the hands of Rory Burns as Pujara had to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

Here's the video of Pujara's bizarre dismissal:

Pujara was very unlucky. He got out like this after playing so well.



Yes, we all want #JusticeForPujara . #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3UyjOfdrMm — Ritesh Mahato (@Ritesh_7l) February 7, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) termed the mode of Pujara's dismissal as "unusual".

Pujara falls!



An unusual dismissal, Pujara's pull shot rebounding off the short leg fielder straight to Burns at short mid-wicket



India's No.3 walks back for 73.#INDvENG | https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/K4ZpwCohTt — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2021

"Pujara falls! An unusual dismissal, Pujara's pull shot rebounding off the short leg fielder straight to Burns at short mid-wicket Astonished face India's No.3 walks back for 73," the tweet read.

On Day 3 of the first Test, India were tottering for 73 for four at one stage in reply to England's 578.

Pujara and Rishabh Pant stitched together a 119-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Pujara scored 73 runs while Pant also scored a half-century but eventually missed out on a hundred by just nine runs.

Bess removed both Pujara and Pant to dent India's recovery.

Earlier in the day, England added 23 runs to their overnight score of 555 for eight before being bowled out in their first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets apiece while Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem picked up two scalps each.