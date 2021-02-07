IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: India Look To Wrap Up Tail, England Close In On 600
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: England put on 555 runs for the loss of eight wickets at Stumps on Day 2.
India will look to bowl out England early on Day 3 of the first Test in Chennai on Sunday as the visitors are closing in on putting 600 runs on the board in their first innings. On Day 2, England skipper Joe Root smashed a double century as England took charge of the Test series opener. Indian bowlers toiled hard throughout the day and finally got the rewards in the final session as the visitors lost four wickets before the end of day's play. England already have over 550 runs on the board but their star all-rounder Ben Stokes confirmed that England are not even considering a declaration. Indian bowlers, after being in the field for 180 overs, will be looking to wrap up the tail quickly and hope that their batsman can match England's huge first innings total. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 09:43 (IST)One runBack of a length by Ashwin, from around the wicket. Leach outside edges it in the air, goes over silly point. One run.
- 09:42 (IST)No runWHAT A YORKER!Bumrah sends a swerving yorker, outside off. Leach tries to stop, it but the ball goes underneath to Pant.
- 09:34 (IST)One runAshwin floats it up, outside off. Leach guides it to mid-off for a single.
- 09:33 (IST)No runAshwin tosses it up, outside off. Leach hits it to backward point. No run.
- 09:31 (IST)The action begins on Day 3Jack Leach and Dom Bess walk in to resume batting for England. R Ashwin will kickstart the proceedings for India.
- 09:25 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch is dustier than yesterday with more rough marks. There is a chance of turn and bounce getting slower.
- 09:07 (IST)Joe Root makes history on Day 2It is worth mentioning that England captain Root, who is also in his 100th Test match, became the second skipper to score 150 or more in three successive Tests after Australia legend Don Bradman. Root slammed a double hundred in first Test vs India.
- 08:16 (IST)Hello and good morning everyone!Hello and good everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match between India and England. On Day 2, a Joe Root double hundred helped England edge closer to 600 runs, and their tailenders will be aiming to do so today. The Indian bowlers will need to put in a good displays and lead less runs. Stay tuned folks, for some intense cricket action!