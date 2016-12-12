Virat Kohli-Led India Clinch Mumbai Test, Win Series vs England

The Indian cricket team scored a comprehensive inning and 36-run victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday to claim the five-Test series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Resuming the day at 182/6, England showed no resistance and were bowled out for 195 to hand the hosts their third successive win of the series.

This triumph was also Virat Kohli's 13th win as Test captain putting him just behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin. India are also unbeaten for 17 matches in the longest format of the game.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the show with the ball as he picked up a total of six wickets, four on Monday morning, to bowl out the visitors for a meagre total in the second innings.

He also claimed 10 wickets in the match to become the second-highest in the list of most 10-fors by an Indian in Tests behind the legendary Anil Kumble. While Kumble has eight 10 wickets hauls, Ashwin now has seven.

England had posted a respectable total of 400 runs in the first innings but backed by Virat Kohli's third double century in 2016, the home team put up a formidable 631, taking a 231-run first innings lead.

England then failed to provide any resistance and could only muster 13 runs on Monday morning to be bowled out for 195.

This is only the third time a team batting first made 400 and then lost by an innings (England twice and Sri Lanka once).

Kohli, named Man of the Match for his sensational double century, applauded the Mumbai crowd.

"It's a very special feeling. The way the crowd came out here and supported it helped us push through the tough moments.

The series! Ravichandran Ashwin takes another 5-wicket haul as India win the 4th Test by an innings and 36 runs #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/1YoDLg4NNA — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2016

"The 231-run lead deflated the opposition," Kohli added. "We saw their body language and knew the game was wrapped up when we had that lead. We haven't played on Indian wickets with too much bounce so the adjustment was very important."

"The credit (goes to) everyone. Vijay played a champion knock and it speaks volumes of his character. For Jayant (Yadav), too, it couldn't have been any better. I'm very grateful that it came off for us. This series win is probably the sweetest we've had in recent times," Kohli added.

India coach Anil Kumble was extremely happy with the win, especially as the series win comes in spite of India losing three tosses.

"This is very special," he said "We have lost three tosses.

"The 200-run stand between Jayant and Virat was exceptional. Ashwin has bowled beautifully throughout the series. He's never happy or satisfied, that's the best part about him," Kumble added.

"You can't really compare different teams, but this is the No.1 side in the world. They are exceptional in their intensity and awareness. Everyone has contributed. This team is certainly special," he added.

The fifth and final Test will be played in Chennai from December 16 to 20.