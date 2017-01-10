MS Dhoni Thanks Fans For Their Support in Final Game as Captain

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 68 in India A's warm-up game against England.

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 68 in India A's warm-up game against England. © AFP

Ahead of India A's warm-up game against England in Mumbai on Tuesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final match as captain of an Indian team, the wicketkeeper-batsman thanked his fans for their continuous support throughout his tenure as skipper.

After the toss, which England captain Eoin Morgan won and then chose to field, Dhoni took some time out to express gratitude to his fans.

"Thanks to all of them. They have been behind me for a long time since 2007. Good for them to turn up (in large numbers for the warm-up game)," he said.

"The fact that they have turned up for a warm-up game shows they love me. It is a good feeling. At the end of day you want fans to love you.," Dhoni added.

The cricketer from Jharkhand had announced his decision to quit as India ODI, T20I captain on Wednesday, January 4.

He went on to score an unbeaten 68 during Tuesday's warm-up game to power India A to a total of 304/4.