Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI: Hosts Hope to Clinch Series in Cuttack

Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav starred for the hosts in the first ODI. © AFP

India got off to a winning start in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England following a stupendous run chase in Pune thanks to some spectacular batting from skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav. Kohli and Jadhav forged a brilliant partnership after wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni had left India in a precarious position. Both scored match-winning tons as India chased down England's target of 351 with 11 balls to spare. The hosts will hope to clinch the series when the two sides clash at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey

13:10 IST: For England, Liam Plunkett comes in place of spinner Adil Rashid

13:05 IST: Just one change in India line-up, Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in place of Umesh Yadav

13:00 IST: England have won the toss and opt to bowl first. That means, India will bat first

12:35 IST: India had won the toss in the first ODI and will be hoping for a similar outcome. Captain Kohli along with coach Anil Kumble were seen closely scrutinising the pitch.

12:31 IST: Earlier in the day, Yuvraj Singh was seen practicing. Here's sneak peek.

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome! It's the all important second ODI at Cuttack and England will be looking to avoid a series loss and take the series to Kolkata. Virat Kohli-led India will be aiming to wrap up the series here and make the 3rd ODI a mere formality.

While the Indian batting looks to be firing on all cylinders, Kohli would be a little worried about his team's bowling which took quite a beating at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. A similar performance would mean more pressure on the batsmen, especially on the likes of the captain and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were particularly expensive in the first ODI and could not keep a check on their full tosses and no balls, in their attempt to bowl yorkers.

The Cuttack game is also a chance for both Dhoni and Yuvraj, who have won India several matches in the past together, to spend some valuable time at the crease. Though, Dhoni batted well in the practice game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the series, a good outing in an official game will definitely boost his confidence.