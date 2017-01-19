 
India vs England 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh's Century Vindicates Virat Kohli's Faith In Him

Updated: 19 January 2017 16:14 IST

Yuvraj Singh's strokeplay, with that imperious swing of the bat, was as aggressive and fluid as always. He played to all corner of the ground, with caressed one off drive just to the left of the bowler being the shot of the day

India vs England 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh's Century Vindicates Virat Kohli's Faith In Him
India vs England: Yuvraj Singh scored his first ODI century since 2011. © BCCI

Yuvraj Singh vindicated skipper Virat Kohli's faith in his ability and experience with a classic century as he, along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, guided India out of a very dicey position to take them to a stage where they can realistically think in terms of piling up a big enough score to challenge the English in the 2nd One-day international at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday. The Punjab left-hander, brought back into the fray after three years in the wilderness, once again proved his utility as he and former skipper Dhoni steadied India from a precarious position of 25 for three in 4.4 overs to a position where the teams was looking at a big total.

India were in serious trouble after having been sent in to bat, having lost openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as well as the in-form Kohli when Yuvraj and Dhoni came together.

Yuvraj's strokeplay, with that imperious swing of the bat, was as aggressive and fluid as always. He played to all corner of the ground, with caressed one off drive just to the left of the bowler being the shot of the day.

This was Yuvraj's 14th ODI century and almost surely one of the most important he has played, not just for the team but also for his own reinstatement in the side.

Yuvraj was out of the ODI team for three years, having played his last match before this series in December 2013. Eyebrows were raised when he was called back into the side, but India's new ODI and T20I skipper Virat Kohli was clear that he wanted someone experienced in the middle-order to partner Dhoni in case such a need arose.

Kohli's estimate was quite accurate, as was seen at the Barabati Stadium, when both Yuvraj and Dhoni both came good in the middle order and kept India on the rails to try and seal off the ODI series in Cuttack itself.

