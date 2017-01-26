Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st T20, Kanpur: Eoin Morgan Elects To Field In Kohli's T20I Capatincy Debut

India, after having comfortably won the Test and ODI series, will look to continue their dominance into the Twenty20s when they take on England in the first T20 of the three-match series at Green Park, Kanpur on Thursday. Despite losing the final ODI in Kolkata, the hosts are still favourites in the shortest format of the game. Virat Kohli will miss the services of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom have been rested for the entire T20 series. England too will have some new faces but one in particular has caught the eye. Tymal Mills, a left-arm pacer bowling at 90mph speeds, is all set to be unleashed on India in the T20s. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score and updates from the India vs England 1st T20 here.

16:29 IST: Virat Kohli is opening for India!

16:25 IST: The two teams are out for the national anthems.

16:15 IST: Kohli could open alongside KL Rahul while Parvez Rasool is in the playing XI. Here are the two teams.

IND XI: L Rahul, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, Y Singh, M Pandey, H Pandya, S Raina, P Rasool, Y Chahal, A Nehra, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2017

ENG XI: J Roy, S Billings, J Root, E Morgan, J Buttler, B Stokes, M Ali, C Jordan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, T Mills — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2017

16:03 IST: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will bowl first.

16:02 IST: Toss time!!

15:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20 between India and England.

India were comfortable winners in the Test and ODI series and will look to carry forward that momentum into the T20 series. Meanwhile, England are coming back at the back of winning their first international match in this India tour.

India have played England eight times in T20s and not fared too well majority of the times. India have managed three victories to England's five. Even when playing at home, India have managed just one win in three matches with the English coming out victorious in the other two.

Under the new leadership of Virat Kohli, India will look to set the record straight. Kohli is yet to captain Team India in the shortest format of the game but will be familiar with the role having captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League for since 2011.

Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra will return to the squad and are expected to be in the playing XI while in the absence of Ashwin and Jadeja, Amit Mishra is expected to get the nod.

For England, Joe Root, who missed the final ODI, is fit but David Willey, who was injured in England's consolation win at the Eden Gardens, is not available for selection.