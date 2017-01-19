 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

India vs England 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni Hits Classy Century In Rescue Act

Updated: 19 January 2017 17:26 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's giving up of the Indian One-day International and T20 International sides has not diminished his importance or impact on the sides.

India vs England 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni Hits Classy Century In Rescue Act
MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh rescued India from a difficult situation. © BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hammered his 10th One-day International century as he, along with Yuvraj Singh, rescued India from a precarious position.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's giving up of the limited-overs cricket team captaincy has not diminished his importance or impact on the sides. He was at the helm of things along with a rejuvenated Yuvraj Singh as the two rescued the hosts from a rather precarious 25 for three in the 2nd One-day International against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday, to guide them to a situation where they can be expected to win the series.

Dhoni had, before the series, said that he would keep contributing to the team's cause to the best of his ability, and that was in evidence in no uncertain terms at the Barabati Stadium as he carved out his 10th ODI century.

He also crossed 4000 ODI runs in India during this innings as he and Yuvraj Singh were involved in a potentially match-winning partnership. Dhoni was eventually dismissed for 134, while Yuvraj fell for 150.

The duo's former teammate Sachin Tendulkar seemed impressed with the way they went about their innings on Thursday.

Dhoni had a fairly modest 2016 with the bat, going without a triple-figure score. He has however made amends right at the beginning of this year in his new role as senior statesman of the team.

Dhoni had said before the series that he would like to bat at No. 4 but had added that being confident of his abilities to accelerate as needed, he had often allowed other batsmen to utilize the fourth slot.

That came good on Wednesday as both Yuvraj at 4 and Dhoni at 5 scored fine hundreds.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored his 10th ODI century
  • Yuvraj Singh too cracked a ton in the 2nd ODI
  • This was MS Dhoni's first century since 2013
Related Articles
India vs England 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh's Century Vindicates Virat Kohli's Faith In Him
India vs England 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh's Century Vindicates Virat Kohli's Faith In Him
MS Dhoni Joins Sachin Tendulkar in Elite Club of 4000 ODI Runs in India
MS Dhoni Joins Sachin Tendulkar in Elite Club of 4000 ODI Runs in India
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI: Hosts Post Huge 381/6 In Cuttack
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI: Hosts Post Huge 381/6 In Cuttack
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 18 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.