India vs England 1st ODI: Kedar Jadhav Credits Virat Kohli For His Match-Winning Knock

India batsman Kedar Jadhav, who left England shell-shocked and stole the limelight even from Virat Kohli with his match-winning knock of 120-runs in the first ODI, on Tuesday credited the skipper for the innings. Jadhav said that he got the benefit of batting alongside Kohli, who is usually the prime target of the opposition bowlers. "Whenever you bat with Virat, it always helps you. The focus of the bowlers is always on him, things like how to get him out and how to contain him. So if you are at the other end, you get benefited by getting the odd loose ball and bowlers also tend to take you little lightly," Jadhav, who also hit the fifth fastest ODI hundred for India, said.

Even Kohli was in awe with some of the shots hit by the local boy and said "I will remember the partnership for a very long time". They shared a 200-run stand for the fifth wicket to thump England while chasing a mammoth total of 350.

Asked to comment on the straight hits he produced off pacers, Jadhav said: "I have played a lot of tennis ball cricket in my childhood. There used to be a tournament where only hitting straight sixes was allowed and you were out if you hit them anywhere else.

What is that one change that @JadhavKedar has been forced to make after the 1st ODI? #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ggbYD55RU9 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

"So that is how I learnt clearing the 30-yard circle on a bouncing ball. The other day I was in full flow and was able to pull off those strokes," he said.

Kohli and Jadhav duo joined hands with India reeling at 63 for four in their chase of 351. Jadhav saw the precarious position as an opportunity.

"From the batsman's mindset, you see the opportunity of scoring big as more fielders are inside the circle and at attacking positions. And in my particular case, the wicket was good, I could play my strokes. My natural game is anyway to take on the bowlers so I played with that mindset.

"I play every game thinking it could be my last. Whenever you represent your country, you have to give more than 100 percent so I try and make sure every time I get to bat, I will give more than 100 percent."

He attributed his success to a strong self-belief which got a major boost when he batted with a broken hand during an A tour to Australia two years ago.

"Two years ago, we went on an A tour to Australia and I was able to play decently not knowing that I had a fracture in my hand. The pain was the same even after 20 days of my coming back. It was at that moment I realised that if could do well with a fractured hand, then I can do it at the highest level."

Has life changed post Sunday and he replied, "Phone kaafi aa rahe hain (I have been getting a lot of calls). To be honest, I have put the phone on silent. Some people might think that now I am behaving differently but I want to stay rooted to the ground. My family and friends help a lot in these things. I don't like talking too much about what has happened. I try to stay in present," added Jadhav.

(With inputs from PTI)