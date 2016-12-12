Cyclone Vardah: India vs England Fifth Test in Chennai On Schedule As Of Now

Fifth and final India-England Test is scheduled to be played in Chennai from December 16.

The fifth Test of the ongoing series between India and England, scheduled to be played in Chennai from December 16, will go ahead as planned since the organisers do not foresee any serious impact of Cyclone Vardah, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Monday.

#IndvsEng 5th Test will take place in Chennai, TN Sports authority is keen on hosting it. No changes as of now: Rajeev Shukla, IPL chairman pic.twitter.com/9tXjpUdjXO — ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016

It is understood that the state sports authorities and cricket body are extremely keen to host the match, although it no longer has any impact on the series, which was won by India on Monday when they beat England by an innings and 36 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With the match still four days away, the authorities are hoping that the cyclone will lessen in intensity.

India's engagements have come under the threat of weather disruption earlier too when the fifth and final One-day International against New Zealand at Vizag on October 29 had come on a collision course with Cyclone Kyant.

However, the cyclone stayed away and the match went ahead without a hitch.