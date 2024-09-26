Gautam Gambhir's stint as the Indian team head coach in the Test format began on a triumphant note as the Rohit Sharma-led side trounced Bangladesh by 280 runs in the 1st Test in Chennai. On Tuesday, the Indian team arrived in Kanpur ahead of the series-deciding 2nd Test at the Green Park Stadium. The team had a fun trip from Chennai to Kanpur, with the players having banter with each other. While Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel were seen bonding over 'filter coffee' and 'chocolate', R Ashwin revealed he was being 'bullied' by his teammates, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

The hilarious interactions unfolded in a video uploaded by the BCCI on their social media handles. The video started with Akash Deep and Axar having some banter with Siraj, who was wearing a bucket hat and a funky sunglass.

In the next segment, Sarfaraz Khan can be seen chanting 'Jassu, Jassu' for Jaiswal, who responded by saying that he has fan following like Sachin Tendulkar.

Before the team's touchdown in Kanpur, Bumrah and Jadeja decided to call Ashwin 'Ash anna' and 'Ash anna for a reason' on the flight. "They are just bullying me," Ashwin said in the video.

Meanwhile, the selection committee named an unchanged squad for the series decider in Kanpur.

India's squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik