Suryakumar Yadav, the man who always has a smile on his face, has quickly proved his brilliant leadership credentials. Since taking over the Indian team's captaincy from Rohit Sharma, Surya has done wonders while ensuring a new brand of cricket. As India wrapped up a 3-0 series win against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, Surya showed his humane side to everyone with a brilliant gesture for retiring Bangladesh cricketer Mahmudullah. Right after Mahmudullah's dismissal in the match, Surya went to the Bangladesh star, shook his hand and put an arm around his shoulder to congratulate him on his career.

The video of Suryakumar encouraging Mahmudullah after the latter's final dismissal in T20I cricket left a big impression on fans.

India secured a comprehensive victory against Bangladesh in the match, while notching up their highest-ever T20I score of 297/6. Suryakumar, speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, highlighted the need for batters to be versatile in the shortest format.

"I think we've achieved a lot as a team. They had said (they) wanted to have selfless cricketers and to be a selfless team, enjoying each others' performances. That camaraderie is coming off. Gauti bhai said the same thing before the series that no one is bigger than the team, no matter if you are on 49 or 99, you have to hit the ball out of the field.”

“That's what Sanju did today. We have to be flexible when it comes to batting and bowling. Bowlers who can have to chip in. Batters have to be flexible and their performances were commendable. Just maintain the good habits on the field. Just be the same," said Suryakumar after the match ended.