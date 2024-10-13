Rising Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar clinched the India cricket team's behind-the-scenes 'Impact Fielder' Award for the just-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh. He edged out Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag, with India's fielding coach T Dilip hailing Washington's outstanding improvement and noting that he appeared as a "different" player in terms of his fielding improvement. Riding on Sanju Samson's belligerent century, India notched up a record 297 total, clinching a dominant 133-run victory over Bangladesh here to win the T20I series 3-0 and complete a 5-0 sweep of the Test and T20I series.

Dilip's contender No. 1 was Pandya as the fielding coach compared his energy on the field to "a Formula 1 car in top gear." Parag was the contender No. 2 for "making catches look simple".

On Parag, the coach remarked: "When it comes to cutting angles and saving runs, he makes catches look so simple. I love the way he feels bad when he misses those one-percent chances on the field. Riyan Parag, contender number two. Hats off to the composure with which he takes those catches." But Washington pipped the duo for his "precision at the boundary line." Washington took three catches in the series and returned with a brilliant economy rate of just five runs per over.

"He's been exceptional when it comes to anticipation and cutting angles in the field. Every time you come here, you try to improve. I've seen a different Washington Sundar this time around," he said.

Giving his speech standing beside head coach Gautam Gambhir, Dilip also hailed the collective spirit of the team.

"When intent meets energy, the eagerness to convert every ball into an opportunity increases. We were phenomenal in that aspect during this series.

"Whether it was cutting angles, dealing with the low light, or facing the challenges posed by all the grounds, our adaptability and anticipation were exceptional," said Dilip, highlighting the team's overall fielding effort.

"This kind of aggressive approach is what matters to us. But I was elated to see the brotherhood -- whether an error happened or a brilliant catch was taken. People were out there, clapping and supporting each other. That's what we are: we work as a team, and we win as a team."

Jitesh Sharma handed over the glittering medal to Washington, who said: "This honestly feels amazing. I try and give my 100 per cent whenever I am on the field. And everyone can contribute on the field, no matter what is the situation. Very very grateful for this, thanks to T Dilip sir and the entire support staff." India will now take on New Zealand in a three-Test home series beginning in Bengaluru on October 16, followed by a four-match T20I series in South Africa next month.