The three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh came to an end on Saturday with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side clean sweeping 3-0. In the 3rd T20I, which was played in Hyderabad, India thrashed the visitors by a 133 runs. Batting first, India posted a whopping total of 297/6, thanks to Sanju Samson's blistering knock of 111 off 47 balls. Later, India restricted Bangladesh to 164/7 and whitewashed the series. Apart from Samson, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also smashed 47 off just 18 balls and bagged the Player of the Series award for his consistent performance.

Apart from his performance, Hardik also won a lost of hearts with his sweet gesture for a ball-boy. In a video going viral on social media, Hardik was seen placed near the boundary rope, where he assisted a ball-boy in taking a selfie with him.

Hardik Pandya helping ballboy to get a selfie pic.twitter.com/XG8tbdLgwu — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 12, 2024

It was not clear that the video was exactly from which match but has surely left the fans impressed. The ball-boy was sitting across the rope and trying to capture a selfie with the all-rounder but failed. Seeing the struggles of his young fan, Hardik came closer to him and helped him take a selfie.

Not only this, Hardik, along with Sanju Samson, captured some pictures with the ground staff of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and appreciated them for their hard work.

Hardik Pandya & Sanju Samson with the Ground-staffs of Hyderabad



- A beautiful gesture by Sanju & Hardik. pic.twitter.com/Wl6CdygAun — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2024

"The kind of freedom the skipper and the coach has given, that has been fantastic to the whole group. That is coming to all the players who are playing. At the end of the day, this sport, if you can enjoy, that's the best way you can get maximum out of yourself," said Hardik during the post-match presentation.

"When the dressing room is enjoying, when everyone's enjoying everyone's success, you feel like doing more. I think that has contributed a lot. Body has been fantastic, God has been kind to help me out. The process continues, nothing changes. (His best shot today) Over the covers when I just chipped it," he added.