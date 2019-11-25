India made an impressive debut in the day-night Test cricket with a victory by an innings and 46 runs over Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Kolkata had gone pink for India's first-ever pink ball Test, with prominent sportspersons and politicians gracing the historic match that concluded inside three days in the favour of Team India. Norwegian chess grandmaster and reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen also came to witness India's day-night Test debut as he was in the city for Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz chess tournament . On the second day of the Kolkata Test, Magnus Carlsen and India's Viswanathan Anand rang the ceremonial bell at Eden Gardens to mark the beginning of the first session.

Carlsen shared his experience in an interview to The Hindu, saying: "What happened is, Anand rang the bell and I stood there, and looked stupid. That would be my summary of the match. I have a lot to learn when it comes to cricket."

He asked further, "Is the match still on or it's over?"

Carlsen came up with an amusing reply when he was told that India have won. "So... no more chances of going there!"

On the opening day, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rang the ceremonial bell. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had also come to watch the match besides the Bangladesh PM, Mamata Banerjee and thousands of spectators at the stadium.

With the win over Bangladesh, India completed a 2-0 clean sweep over the visitors.

This is India's third consecutive clean sweep in Tests, a record fourth successive win by an innings and a record seventh series triumph in the longest format.