Sourav Ganguly Shares Pictures Of Pink Sweets Ahead Of India's Pink Ball Test Debut

Sourav Ganguly, the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India, was left amazed by the sight of pink sweets in Kolkata ahead of Team India's pink ball debut , in the second Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens starting on Friday. "Sweets go pink in Kolkata," Sourav Ganguly captioned the picture of pink Sandesh -- a dessert originating from the Bengal region. The former India captain followed it up with another picture of pink sweets specially made to celebrate India's debut in the day-night Test cricket.

"The city turns pink on the pink Test," Ganguly had tweeted earlier, with pictures of some prominent Kolkata buildings decorated with pink lights.

Ganguly also shared a video of his hometown which looks to be all set for the day as many high rises have been lit in the pink colour.

"Well BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)... look forward to 5 days @JayShah," he captioned the video.

While the team of Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have already made giant strides in making this Indian team one of the best in the world, Ganguly's addition has only cemented the base further as India looks to dominate world cricket.

After long resisting the latest innovation in Test cricket, India will join the party that is aimed at increasing crowds and TV audiences for the longest format of the game.

Day-night Tests were successfully introduced in 2015 but it took India a new BCCI regime under former captain Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge.

Ahead of the ongoing series, Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play a Test under floodlights and now he has arranged a grand spectacle at the Eden Gardens.