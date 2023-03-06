India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is widely known for amazing bowling skills on the field. The 28-year-old cricketer achieved a five-wicket, followed by a three-wicket haul during the first Test against Bangladesh in December last year. Apart from this, Kuldeep went on to play a key role in Team India's triumph over Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the ODIs, earlier this year. However, Kuldeep is also quite active on social media and known for posting hilarious videos. Recently, the spinner took to Instagram where he explains his fans the difference between 'Jadhav' and 'Yadav'.

In the video, Kuldeep was seen with famous video creator Dipraj Jadhav, where the duo imitated a popular scene from the 2012 Bollywood movie, 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. In the scene, actor Pankaj Tripathi was heard saying, "Apne saath mat jodiye humko, alag hain. (Don't include us with you, we are different)." The caption of Kuldeep's video read, "Yadav and Jadhav's are not same."

The video soon went viral on the social media and left the fans in splits.

Kuldeep is currently with Team India's squad, who is facing Australia in the ongoing Broder-Gavaskar Trophy. The spinner did not feature in any of the first three matches and is hopeful of playing in the fourth and last Test from March 9 in Ahmedabad.

Talking about the series, India are in 2-1 lead over Australia after the visitors thrashed them in third Test to get their first win. Travis Head (49 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (28 not out) survived some anxious moments before taking Australia home in 18.5 overs as the match got over in little over two days.

Wins in India are rare for the visiting teams and it is no different for Australia, who recorded their first victory on Indian soil in six years.

For India, it was only their third defeat in the last 10 years and they will need to rework their plans ahead of the final Test, beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9.

With this win, Australia have entered the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), which is scheduled to be played in June this year. On the other hand, Team India needs to clinch a win in the fourth Test to secure a place in the marquee event.

