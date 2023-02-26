India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test match in New Delhi to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts now lead the series 2-0 after registering convincing wins in the first two matches. Australia, who had failed to give a fight to India in the Nagpur Test, did improve a bit but couldn't prevent a loss. Results of both the matches came within three days.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed an interesting conversation with a fan, who asked him why both the matches ended within three days.

"One of the guys who traveled with me on the flight was like, 'Why did you guys finish the Test match in just three days? I feel bad'. I replied, 'Sir, two things have changed. One is the mentality of the cricketers. They wanna play fast-paced these days. They wanna score runs quickly'," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"Cricketers these days don't wanna take time and then score runs. But just because of that, we should not compare both approaches and judge who is better. We should never compare across generations. Secondly, both of these games shouldn't have ended in 3 days," he added.

The third Test between India and Australia kicks off on March 1 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

India's squads for the third and fourth Tests against Australia remains unchanged. Jaydev Unadkat, who was released from the squad to participate in the Ranji Trophy final, is back in the squad for the remaining Tests.

KL Rahul, who was named vice-captain for the first two Tests, has been retained in the squad, despite disappointing show with the bat in the first two Tests. While in the first two Test Rahul was the designated vice-captain, in the third and fourth Tests there is no designated vice-captain, according to a BCCI release.

