Former Australian cricket team fast bowler Jason Gillespie had a piece of advice for his national side ahead of the Test series against India. The pacer said in a recent interaction that Australia need to use Pat Cummins well in order to counter the threat presented by Virat Kohli. The on-field duel between Kohli and Cummins will certainly be a highlight of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series and he believes that Kohli needs to face Cummins early in his innings for the visitors to get any advantage.

"I am really looking forward to seeing (Virat) Kohli vs Cummins. That's a fantastic match-up. It will be interesting to see how they go. When Virat comes out to bat, I would love to see Cummins take the ball and go at him straightaway. That will be great theatre, two wonderful cricketers at the top of their game," Gillespie told Hindustan Times.

Cummins has dismissed Kohli nine times across all formats but on the other hand, the former Indian skipper also enjoys a strike rate of over 90. As a result, the face-off is considered to be an even contest.

The Australian cricket team will also be without the services of pacer Mitchell Starc for the first Test and Gillespie believes that Josh Hazlewood and Cummins will be enough to shoulder that burden.

"Starc is obviously a left-armer and does get it to reverse very late. But Hazlewood and Cummins are equally good. They can all have a real impact with the old ball. Watch out for Green too. He can be a really awkward customer for the Indian batsmen. I think we will see the ball reverse swinging in this series," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

"No Compromise": Yogeshwar Dutt On Harassment Allegations Against Wrestling Chief