Virat Kohli wasn't too pleased with Ravindra Jadeja for throwing away his wicket on Day 4 of the fourth Test against Australia. Resuming India's innings on Day 4, alongside Kohli, Jadeja fail to leave his mark and was dismissed early in the first session. Todd Murphy teased Jadeja to go for a big shot, and the Indian all-rounder fell into his trap and looped his shot straight to Usman Khawaja at mid-on. Virat, who was standing at the non-striker's end, was unhappy with Jadeja's shot selection as he gave an animated reaction after his dismissal.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also lashed out at Jadeja for his poor shot selection.

"What has happened? Did somebody say anything to him? Suddenly in this particular over, he has gone the aerial route - even the boundary that he hit was uppish, Look at that, Kohli is not impressed, and the change room is not gonna be impressed I can tell you that. Rahul Dravid, the coach, is not gonna be impressed with this shot. And he has played such responsible innings before this. Therefore, this is a shot, hard to understand," Gavaskar fumed while commentating.

