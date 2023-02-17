India star Virat Kohli is on the brink of becoming only the sixth batter in the world to score 25,000 or more runs in international cricket. Coming out to bat at the Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium, Kohli would be needing only 52 runs to achieve the feat. The other five batters who have crossed the mark before Kohli are Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs), Ricky Ponting (27483 runs) Mahela Jayawardene (25957 runs) and Jacques Kallis (25534 runs). It is worth noting that all five players have already called time on their international careers by now.

Meanwhile, Kohli is 141 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket at home.

No one would have even an iota of doubt about the fact that Kohli is one the best batters the world of cricket has ever seen. Not only the stats tell the story, but also the difficulty the bowlers go through while facing Kohli speaks volumes about how good a batter he is. Be it a powerful and stylish cover drive or a wristy flick down the leg side, Kohli makes sure he leaves his mark with some redefined form of batting in almost every shot he plays.

While his skills make him a tough competitor, Kohli's enthusiasm to give his best shot every single time just adds to the problems of his opponents while facing him.

On the other hand, India skipper Rohit Sharma is 120 runs away from completing 2000 Test runs at home.

Rohit's Test career has seen a massive rise ever on later. The batter has just been in a superlative form across formats this year. He was the only player to score a hundred in the Nagpur Test.

